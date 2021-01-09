Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNHAF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

OTCMKTS GNHAF remained flat at $$148.50 during trading on Monday. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $106.18 and a 12 month high of $193.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.61.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.