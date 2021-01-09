ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ViewRay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Shares of VRAY opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 212,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 12.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 79,583 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 511,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 108,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

