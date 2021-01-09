Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of VMD opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1,001.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

