VIDT Datalink Trading 1% Lower This Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $27.95 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00039195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00278466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,159.25 or 0.02838378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012099 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.