VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Trading Down 0%

Shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.79 and last traded at $51.81. 5,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 51,772.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,777 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 289,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,937,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,502,000.

