VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VICI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.18.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,307,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,365. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

