Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Hits $8.48 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $137,071.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.00423016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,902 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

