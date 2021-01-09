VerusCoin Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $22.22 million and approximately $44,634.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00023078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00104690 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.00577260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00050830 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,124,213 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

