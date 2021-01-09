Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Vertiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

VRT stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 68.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 134,438 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 631,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vertiv by 12.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 43,829 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

