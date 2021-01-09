Vertical Research Lowers Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to Hold

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $177.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HII. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.67.

HII stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $169.09. 404,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,808. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 430,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 231,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

