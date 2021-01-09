Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

VBTX opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,138,000 after buying an additional 44,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 214.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

