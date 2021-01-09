VeriTeQ (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.20. VeriTeQ shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 10,264 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

About VeriTeQ (OTCMKTS:VTEQ)

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

