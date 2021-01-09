Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

VCEL opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,617.00 and a beta of 2.73. Vericel has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

