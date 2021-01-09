Verasity (VRA) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $339,849.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00305462 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000150 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002329 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

