Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Veolia Environnement stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $26.80. 83,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,599. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

