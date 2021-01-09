Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.85. 1,097,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,215,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.82.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

