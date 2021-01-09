Veles (VLS) Price Up 20.7% This Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Veles has a market cap of $56,772.63 and approximately $22,356.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,756.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.78 or 0.03010045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.27 or 0.00420230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.72 or 0.01248197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00360418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 224% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019252 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00187853 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,389,501 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,519 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

