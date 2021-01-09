Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) (LON:VELA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,164,922,819 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 18.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £11.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

Vela Technologies PLC (VELA.L) Company Profile (LON:VELA)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

