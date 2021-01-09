Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner Sells 57,420 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 924,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,732,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $1,361,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

