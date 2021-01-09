Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner Sells 57,420 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 924,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,732,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $2,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $1,361,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.
Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.