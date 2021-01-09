Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE VAR opened at $175.70 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.00.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,733.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,985 shares of company stock valued at $31,905,974. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $133,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after buying an additional 582,191 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $78,971,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $77,722,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.