Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.12 and last traded at $114.81. Approximately 2,237 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $113.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFMO. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $735,000. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 9.3% in the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $305,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 748.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.