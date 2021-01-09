Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stock Price Up 1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.91 and last traded at $123.64. Approximately 77,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 200,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

