Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.35 and last traded at $76.36. Approximately 483,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 921,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.