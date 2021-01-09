VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 1,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.31% of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

