VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Trading Down 0.5%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.75 and last traded at $51.86. 40,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 42,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 484.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57,625 shares during the last quarter.

