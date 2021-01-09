Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL.L) (LON:VANL) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (VANL.L) (LON:VANL) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.40 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.57). Approximately 29,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 29,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32.

In related news, insider Frank Nelson acquired 61,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £23,848.11 ($31,157.71).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

