ValuEngine Upgrades Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPG. Compass Point raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

WPG stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $183.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 628.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 326.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 2,098.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 113,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 108,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 286,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

