ValuEngine Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $106.55 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $106.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

