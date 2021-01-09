ValuEngine Upgrades Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) to Buy

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.20. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,322.42% and a negative return on equity of 105.55%.

In related news, insider Andreas Busch acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $316,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $60,522.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,648 shares in the company, valued at $757,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

