ValuEngine Upgrades Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BBAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Santander downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

BBAR opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $606.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

