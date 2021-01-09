ValuEngine Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.39.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $184,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

