ValuEngine Lowers Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $548.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.