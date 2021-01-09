ValuEngine Lowers Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 169.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

