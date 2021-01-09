ValuEngine Downgrades SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.35. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 4.86%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,339,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 28.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SITE Centers by 80.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

