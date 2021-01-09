ValuEngine Downgrades Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NLTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.22.
Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $18.13.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 326,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
