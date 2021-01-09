ValuEngine Downgrades Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NLTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.22.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 326,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

