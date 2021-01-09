ValuEngine Downgrades Koppers (NYSE:KOP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

