Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VLY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 1,765,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,272. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 116.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 165,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 89,105 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118,477 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.