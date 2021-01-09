Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $94.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 71.6% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.05 or 0.03590707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00284449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

