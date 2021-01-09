USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $26,947.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,083.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $27,327.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,125.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $649,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
