USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $26,947.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,083.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Feng Peng sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $27,327.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,125.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $649,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

