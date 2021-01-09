Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) (CVE:UFC) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

Shares of Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) (CVE:UFC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.70. Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.78.

About Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) (CVE:UFC)

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company also focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.