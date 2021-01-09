Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONE opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $293.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Urban One has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $54.16.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins bought 182,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $240,729.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,965.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins purchased 249,541 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $301,944.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,718.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 706,369 shares of company stock valued at $828,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.