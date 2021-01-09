Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.00

Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and traded as low as $38.00. Urals Energy PCL shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 14,900 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £4.54 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.

About Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN)

Urals Energy Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent exploration and production company in Russia. Its primary exploration and production operations are on the Kolguyev Island based in Timan Pechora, on Sakhalin Island, and Komi region. The company has 2P proved and probable reserves of 46.3 mmboe.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Urals Energy PCL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urals Energy PCL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.