Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $52.04 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00012818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.07 or 0.03547020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00284592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, Livecoin, Exrates, IDAX, IDEX and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

