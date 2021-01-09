Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 4.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.28 and last traded at $52.73. 1,404,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,152,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

