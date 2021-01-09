Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.79

Universe Group plc (UNG.L) (LON:UNG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as low as $3.50. Universe Group plc (UNG.L) shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 287,100 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £9.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.78.

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

