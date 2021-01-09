Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $150.88 and last traded at $146.20. Approximately 2,776,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,889,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.57.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $4,332,246.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,121.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $18,517,964.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

