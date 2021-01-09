Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $645.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. Unitil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $8.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other Unitil news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Unitil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Unitil in the third quarter worth $899,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 26.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Unitil by 34.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Unitil in the third quarter worth $111,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.