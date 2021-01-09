United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL)

United States Basketball League, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and managing a professional basketball league, the United States Basketball League in the United States. It focuses on exploring strategic alternatives. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Milford, Connecticut.

