United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Trading Down 5.8%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 6,322,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,214,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

