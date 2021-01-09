United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Receives €38.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.19 ($44.93).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €36.20 ($42.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.98 and its 200-day moving average is €36.04. United Internet AG has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

